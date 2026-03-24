Security guards and personnel under the Central 5 Division of SM Supermalls take part in an annual joint tactical inspection at SM City Sucat in Parañaque City on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, to assess security readiness and operational standards. The inspection, conducted across several SM malls in coordination with mall operations and accredited security agencies, evaluated compliance with uniforms, equipment, and protocols in line with company policies and Philippine National Police – Civil Security Group requirements. JohnCarloMagallon

Security guards and personnel under the Central 5 Division of SM Supermalls take part in an annual joint tactical inspection at SM City Sucat in Parañaque City on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, to assess security readiness and operational standards. The inspection, conducted across several SM malls in coordination with mall operations and accredited security agencies, evaluated compliance with uniforms, equipment, and protocols in line with company policies and Philippine National Police – Civil Security Group requirements. JohnCarloMagallon

Security guards and personnel under the Central 5 Division of SM Supermalls take part in an annual joint tactical inspection at SM City Sucat in Parañaque City on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, to assess security readiness and operational standards. The inspection, conducted across several SM malls in coordination with mall operations and accredited security agencies, evaluated compliance with uniforms, equipment, and protocols in line with company policies and Philippine National Police – Civil Security Group requirements. JohnCarloMagallon

Security guards and personnel under the Central 5 Division of SM Supermalls take part in an annual joint tactical inspection at SM City Sucat in Parañaque City on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, to assess security readiness and operational standards. The inspection, conducted across several SM malls in coordination with mall operations and accredited security agencies, evaluated compliance with uniforms, equipment, and protocols in line with company policies and Philippine National Police – Civil Security Group requirements. JohnCarloMagallon

Security guards and personnel under the Central 5 Division of SM Supermalls take part in an annual joint tactical inspection at SM City Sucat in Parañaque City on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, to assess security readiness and operational standards. The inspection, conducted across several SM malls in coordination with mall operations and accredited security agencies, evaluated compliance with uniforms, equipment, and protocols in line with company policies and Philippine National Police – Civil Security Group requirements. JohnCarloMagallon

Security guards and personnel under the Central 5 Division of SM Supermalls take part in an annual joint tactical inspection at SM City Sucat in Parañaque City on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, to assess security readiness and operational standards. The inspection, conducted across several SM malls in coordination with mall operations and accredited security agencies, evaluated compliance with uniforms, equipment, and protocols in line with company policies and Philippine National Police – Civil Security Group requirements. John Carlo Magallon

Security guards and personnel under the Central 5 Division of SM Supermalls take part in an annual joint tactical inspection at SM City Sucat in Parañaque City on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, to assess security readiness and operational standards. The inspection, conducted across several SM malls in coordination with mall operations and accredited security agencies, evaluated compliance with uniforms, equipment, and protocols in line with company policies and Philippine National Police – Civil Security Group requirements. John Carlo Magallon

Security guards and personnel under the Central 5 Division of SM Supermalls take part in an annual joint tactical inspection at SM City Sucat in Parañaque City on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, to assess security readiness and operational standards. The inspection, conducted across several SM malls in coordination with mall operations and accredited security agencies, evaluated compliance with uniforms, equipment, and protocols in line with company policies and Philippine National Police – Civil Security Group requirements. John Carlo Magallon