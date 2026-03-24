First-ever Philippine coin with QR code sells out at Minted MNL Summer Show

Among them was the first-ever Philippine coin featuring a QR code on the reverse, commemorating the country’s ASEAN chairmanship this year. The BSP booth quickly drew long lines of collectors, and the coins sold out fast.

“The first coin, or the first batch, is usually the most valuable. We’re selling it to the public at P10 because BSP provided it to us at the same price. So for the first time in three years, a lot of people gathered and lined up just to get that coin. We’re very overwhelmed—because what is P10, right?” said Sigrid Carandang, chairman of Minted MNL.

“We’re encouraging people from all walks of life, of all ages, to discover the joy of collecting, whether they choose to collect or not. It’s not necessarily about buying, but also about raising awareness among those who may not be familiar with it,” she added.

Beyond being a currency launch, the event highlighted the storytelling aspect of coin collecting, connecting the very first minted pieces with collectors who will preserve their history. For Minted MNL, a coin or banknote is like a work of art, a preserved image and a physical testament of the past.