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DoubleDragon’s HOTEL101 proudly carries the Filipino brand in the world stage

(ONE of the largest supermarket chains in Spain — AhorraMas Supermarket is located right beside Hotel101-Madrid)
(ONE of the largest supermarket chains in Spain — AhorraMas Supermarket is located right beside Hotel101-Madrid)
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A Filipino moment happened last Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Madrid, Spain as DoubleDragon Corporation's subsidiary made history as the first-ever Filipino homegrown hotel brand to operate overseas with its 680-room Hotel101 in Madrid, Spain.

Customers can now book a room at Hotel101-Madrid via the Hotel101 App or via several hotel booking platforms.

DoubleDragon and Hotel101 Global now starts to capture its foreign currency recurring revenue from hotel operations overseas.

DoubleDragon Corporation is expected to soon become one of the major US Dollar inflow generators to the Philippine economy.

Hotel101-Madrid with 680 rooms, is one of the Top 5 largest hotels in the whole of Spain.

HOTEL101-MADRID IS NOW OPEN TO SERVE YOU.

ACTUAL photo of the lobby
ACTUAL photo of the lobby

Actual exterior and interior photos of the 680-room Hotel101-Madrid, Spain

Actual photos of the main entrance and lobby

Actual exterior and interior photos

DoubleDragon Global Expansion
Filipino hotel brand abroad
Hotel101 Madrid launch

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