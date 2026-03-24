DOST partners with Project EMPOWER, INDIBA Phils to provide rehab to PWDs

Project EMPOWER President John Darnell Castro said the goal of the program of adaptive fitness and rehabilitation is to give access and affordable solutions to healthcare for the Filipinos with disabilities.

"Our only vision is to treat our fellow Filipinos with disabilities. And right now, with the right technology and with the right partners, I think we are going to start treating and helping a lot of Filipino people," Castro said.

"We wanted to, as much as we can, give them [persons with disabilities] the full capacity of life by treating and by helping them have affordable and accessible treatment programs. Hence, the adaptive fitness and rehabilitation for free because we all know that rehabilitation or therapy is really expensive," Castro, who also had physical disability, added.

For her part, INDIBA Philippine Business Director Jacquelene Guerrero said it was truly an honor to bring INDIBA Philippines alongside Project EMPOWER and the Department of Science and Technology to create an impact to the lives of Filipinos in the PWD sector.

"Having this collaboration is a dream come true for INDIBA Philippines. Thank you for giving us a chance to make a mark in the rehabilitation of the Filipinos," Guerrero added.

Engr. Romelen Tresvalles, Regional Director of DOST-NCR, said that the partnership more than reflects the tangible community based solutions such as the PWDs whose skills are enhanced, capacity-building.

She stressed that one of the priorities of the DOST is to implement the science, technology, and innovation initiatives, especially for the disadvantaged sector such as the PWDs.

Engr. Sancho Mabborang, DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations, said that he fully supports the partnership between the DOST, EMPOWER, and INDIBA for the benefit of the PWDs.

"This partnership is anchored on collaboration and endeavor. It also demonstrates the collaboration with the community. Let this agreement serve as a call to action to continuously improve the lives of the Filipinos," Mabborang said.

He recalled the meeting with De Castro and with his friends and he asked him what he can do with them.

"As a PWD, it is difficult to accept if you were not born as a PWD. Life is full of difficulties," Mabborang, who also had physical disability, said.

"I think this partnership and collaboration with INDIBA should be supported by government," the DOST official added.