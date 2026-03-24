Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Expectations become clearer when communication is direct.
Career: Strong output as long as you avoid perfectionism.
Health: Take care of your throat and voice.
Wealth: Avoid lending money for now.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Advice: Use a blue folder for calm focus and organization.
OX
Love: The bond strengthens when you do not listen to others’ opinions.
Career: Support will come when you ask for it.
Health: Lukewarm lemon water helps with a reset.
Wealth: Fix your bills and priorities.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Advice: Keep bills in one envelope for financial order.
TIGER
Love: You already know what brings you comfort, follow it.
Career: Steady progress comes when you are not distracted.
Health: Avoid late-night snacking.
Wealth: Practice discipline before rewarding yourself.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Advice: Add a green element as a symbol of steady growth.
RABBIT
Love: There is a conversation you wanted to avoid, but it is necessary now. Things feel lighter when you are honest.
Career: There may be changes in instructions or schedule, go with it to avoid stress.
Health: Avoid staying up late, your body is still recovering.
Wealth: Fix overdue payments before they grow bigger.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Advice: Clean your bag or backpack, remove old receipts and clutter.
DRAGON
Love: The energy is steady but needs effort to avoid becoming boring.
Career: A responsibility will be returned to you, this shows trust from higher-ups.
Health: Take care of your joints and back.
Wealth: Stick to practical spending, do not give in to pressure.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Red
Advice: Fix your work chair for stability and support
SNAKE
Love: There is excitement, but do not expect too much yet. Observe first.
Career: A sudden task may come up, you can handle it if you stay focused.
Health: Stretch and get some rest.
Wealth: Do not follow spending trends.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gray
Advice: Declutter one drawer to reduce pressure.
HORSE
Love: There is a realization about boundaries, do not lower your standards.
Career: You are more productive when your surroundings are quiet.
Health: Avoid cold exposure and lack of sleep.
Wealth: It is a budget reset day, fix your allocations.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: White
Advice: Place a white cloth or paper on your desk for clarity.
GOAT
Love: There is affection, but you also want reassurance, express it properly.
Career: A creative breakthrough comes when you focus on one thing.
Health: Warm food helps.
Wealth: Avoid borrowing or lending for now.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Advice: A green plant symbolizes renewal and growth.
MONKEY
Love: Witty and fun excitement, a new love interest may bring banter and laughs. Enjoy the flirtation, but if you are taken, avoid it to prevent complications.
Health: Sharp mind, rest your eyes and stay cautious of road hazards.
Career: Innovative, finish your tasks and request leave if needed.
Wealth: Lucky, ensure travel plans are legitimate and be cautious of online scams.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 1
Advice: A monkey figurine helps you stay clever in love traps.
ROOSTER
Love: Someone may ask for a second chance, think carefully.
Career: A strong decision-making day, choose long-term benefits.
Health: Monitor blood pressure and stress.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive and emotional spending.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Brown
Advice: Use an earth-tone item in your workspace for grounding.
DOG
Love: Intentions become clearer when you stop overthinking.
Career: Your efforts are recognized even if it is not obvious.
Health: Sleep earlier.
Wealth: A good day for planning, not yet for spending.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Blue
Advice: Adjust curtains or windows for fresh energy flow.
PIG
Love: Avoid heated conversations, timing is key.
Career: You need to let go of something to make work lighter.
Health: Take care of your heart and fatigue.
Wealth: Practice controlled spending for now.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Purple
Advice: Fix the lighting in your room for emotional balance.