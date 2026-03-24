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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (25 March 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Expectations become clearer when communication is direct.

Career: Strong output as long as you avoid perfectionism.

Health: Take care of your throat and voice.

Wealth: Avoid lending money for now.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Advice: Use a blue folder for calm focus and organization.

OX

Love: The bond strengthens when you do not listen to others’ opinions.

Career: Support will come when you ask for it.

Health: Lukewarm lemon water helps with a reset.

Wealth: Fix your bills and priorities.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Advice: Keep bills in one envelope for financial order.

TIGER

Love: You already know what brings you comfort, follow it.

Career: Steady progress comes when you are not distracted.

Health: Avoid late-night snacking.

Wealth: Practice discipline before rewarding yourself.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Advice: Add a green element as a symbol of steady growth.

RABBIT

Love: There is a conversation you wanted to avoid, but it is necessary now. Things feel lighter when you are honest.

Career: There may be changes in instructions or schedule, go with it to avoid stress.

Health: Avoid staying up late, your body is still recovering.

Wealth: Fix overdue payments before they grow bigger.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Advice: Clean your bag or backpack, remove old receipts and clutter.

DRAGON

Love: The energy is steady but needs effort to avoid becoming boring.

Career: A responsibility will be returned to you, this shows trust from higher-ups.

Health: Take care of your joints and back.

Wealth: Stick to practical spending, do not give in to pressure.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Red

Advice: Fix your work chair for stability and support

SNAKE

Love: There is excitement, but do not expect too much yet. Observe first.

Career: A sudden task may come up, you can handle it if you stay focused.

Health: Stretch and get some rest.

Wealth: Do not follow spending trends.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gray

Advice: Declutter one drawer to reduce pressure.

HORSE

Love: There is a realization about boundaries, do not lower your standards.

Career: You are more productive when your surroundings are quiet.

Health: Avoid cold exposure and lack of sleep.

Wealth: It is a budget reset day, fix your allocations.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: White

Advice: Place a white cloth or paper on your desk for clarity.

GOAT

Love: There is affection, but you also want reassurance, express it properly.

Career: A creative breakthrough comes when you focus on one thing.

Health: Warm food helps.

Wealth: Avoid borrowing or lending for now.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Advice: A green plant symbolizes renewal and growth.

MONKEY

Love: Witty and fun excitement, a new love interest may bring banter and laughs. Enjoy the flirtation, but if you are taken, avoid it to prevent complications.

Health: Sharp mind, rest your eyes and stay cautious of road hazards.

Career: Innovative, finish your tasks and request leave if needed.

Wealth: Lucky, ensure travel plans are legitimate and be cautious of online scams.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: A monkey figurine helps you stay clever in love traps.

ROOSTER

Love: Someone may ask for a second chance, think carefully.

Career: A strong decision-making day, choose long-term benefits.

Health: Monitor blood pressure and stress.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive and emotional spending.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Brown

Advice: Use an earth-tone item in your workspace for grounding.

DOG

Love: Intentions become clearer when you stop overthinking.

Career: Your efforts are recognized even if it is not obvious.

Health: Sleep earlier.

Wealth: A good day for planning, not yet for spending.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Blue

Advice: Adjust curtains or windows for fresh energy flow.

PIG

Love: Avoid heated conversations, timing is key.

Career: You need to let go of something to make work lighter.

Health: Take care of your heart and fatigue.

Wealth: Practice controlled spending for now.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Purple

Advice: Fix the lighting in your room for emotional balance.

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