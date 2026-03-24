Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose talk love, timing, future plans

Olympic champion Carlos Yulo and content creator Chloe San Jose are not rushing down the aisle just yet—but conversations about forever are already very much on the table.

In a candid television interview, the couple revealed that marriage has long been part of their discussions, with Yulo even attempting to take a major step back in 2023.

“Tinry ko po actually, pero hindi po talaga ako nakabili,”

he shared, recalling how he tried to purchase an engagement ring abroad.

“Tinry ko sa Japan bumili, tinry ko rin sa Singapore bumili. Pero ewan ko, parang hindi sumasang-ayon po sa ’kin ’yung mundo at that time,”

he added, suggesting that timing simply wasn’t on his side.

What was meant to be a surprise, however, took an unexpected turn.

“Eh kasi po nag-notif sa email niya, so then hindi ko naman po sinasadya,”

San Jose said, explaining how she accidentally discovered the ring reservation.

“Nakita ko po nag-notif na reservation for a ring, ganyan-ganyan,”

she continued, admitting she chose honesty over pretending not to know.

“So of course, I had to tell him because we’re super open. And of course, the surprise na rin, mawawala na. I don’t also want to lie about it naman or act surprised na kasi syempre, mawawala ’yung magic,” she added.

Despite the missed moment, Yulo made it clear that the intention remains.

He is still looking forward to buying that ring—and when the time comes, San Jose is ready.

Love on Their Own Terms

Beyond proposals and timelines, the couple also shared a modern perspective on marriage—one that centers on mutual understanding rather than outside pressure.

“As long as tayong dalawa nagkakaintindihan,”

Yulo said, emphasizing that their relationship is ultimately about the two of them.

San Jose echoed the sentiment, noting the importance of keeping their circle supportive and uncomplicated.

“I feel like it would get complicated kapag there’s too many people getting involved," she said.

“And I feel like po if you have the right circle, they wouldn’t make you feel that way, to have to consider them and not to consider. It’s a safe space po kasi,” she added.

Healing, Growth, and Moving Forward

The couple—who have been together since 2020—have also faced public scrutiny, particularly surrounding Yulo’s well-documented family tensions following his double gold medal win at the 2024 Olympics.

San Jose shared that she has quietly played a role in encouraging reconciliation, especially between Yulo and his siblings.

“We’re good po,” she said.

“Not to magbuhat ng bangko, pero it’s always been me na nag-e-encourage, even if he really didn’t want to at the time na it was super crazy and talagang maingay and stuff,” she continued.

“I have always been the one to encourage him na, ‘Mahal, if you don’t want to ano the other parts of your family, at least, your siblings,’” she added.

Through it all, Yulo and San Jose appear to be building a relationship grounded in honesty, resilience, and shared direction—taking things one step at a time, but always with the future in mind.