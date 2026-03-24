Batangas residents seek Meralco entry amid power woes

The concerns raised in the petition were echoed in a recent survey conducted by Capstone Intel, which found that 93 percent of Batelec II consumers experience multiple power interruptions. These outages typically last one to two hours and, in some cases, extend up to three hours.

According to the petition, residents have endured increasingly difficult conditions that have affected students, workers and small business owners, and have raised concerns over public safety.

The document outlined five key issues, including frequent and prolonged outages—many of them unplanned and without prior notice—which have resulted in inconvenience and financial losses.

Petitioners also cited unstable voltage, which they said has damaged appliances such as refrigerators, electric fans and televisions, as well as equipment used in businesses.

They further raised concerns over what they described as poor customer service and inadequate maintenance of facilities, which they believe have contributed to the worsening reliability of power supply.

The petition likewise questioned Batelec II’s capacity to meet the area’s growing electricity demand amid population growth and increasing tourism activity, noting the absence of clear infrastructure upgrades.

Residents warned that the situation could hamper economic growth in Laiya, which they said is poised for further tourism development.

The petition concluded with an appeal for Meralco to serve the area, stating: “Ang petisyong ito ay nagmumula sa aming komunidad, bilang patunay ng aming pagkakaisa at kolektibong panawagan para sa mas maayos na serbisyo ng kuryente.”

“Kami ay naniniwala na ang pagpasok ng Meralco sa aming barangay ay makatutulong upang magkaroon ng mas maaasahan, matatag, at de kalidad na serbisyong kuryente na mahalaga sa kaunlaran, kaligtasan, at pang araw-araw na pamumuhay ng aming komunidad,” the petition added.