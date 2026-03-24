Air Force unit hosts mass wedding, vow renewal in Palawan

The Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West), under the leadership of Brigadier General Jose Johnson T. Grayda of the Philippine Air Force, conducted a mass wedding and renewal of vows ceremony for five military couples stationed at Antonio Bautista Air Base in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.
The ceremony, themed “Isang Puso, Isang Panata, Isang Pamilya,” took place at the Holy Cross Chapel within the air base. One couple formally tied the knot, while four others reaffirmed their commitment through the renewal of their marital vows.
The initiative was carried out in partnership with the ABAB Ladies Club and forms part of the Philippine Air Force’s Gender and Development and Family Readiness Support System programs. These initiatives are designed to strengthen family ties and promote the overall well-being of military personnel.
Officials said the activity highlights TOW West’s continuing efforts to foster family unity and resilience among its ranks, recognizing the role of strong family foundations in sustaining a mission-ready and dedicated force.
The Philippine Air Force emphasized that programs such as this reflect its commitment not only to national defense but also to the holistic welfare of its personnel and their families.