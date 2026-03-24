Air Force unit hosts mass wedding, vow renewal in Palawan

The initiative was carried out in partnership with the ABAB Ladies Club and forms part of the Philippine Air Force’s Gender and Development and Family Readiness Support System programs. These initiatives are designed to strengthen family ties and promote the overall well-being of military personnel.

Officials said the activity highlights TOW West’s continuing efforts to foster family unity and resilience among its ranks, recognizing the role of strong family foundations in sustaining a mission-ready and dedicated force.

The Philippine Air Force emphasized that programs such as this reflect its commitment not only to national defense but also to the holistic welfare of its personnel and their families.