AboitizPower allocates P37.4M for Bataan ecosystem protection

The project, also known as the Tubo-Tubo Orani Mangrove Adoption and Protection Project, is a multi-sector effort focused on restoring and protecting coastal ecosystems in Bataan.

It forms part of the broader Project TRANSFORM Baka1Bataan, which promotes environmental sustainability and community resilience.

The second agreement allocates P13.4 million to extend the Sagip Pawikan Conservation and Protection Project for another five years.

The community-led initiative, based in Sitio Fuerte, Barangay Poblacion in Morong, focuses on protecting endangered sea turtles, particularly the Olive Ridley species, which nest along the Bataan coastline.

During its initial three-year program, the project transplanted more than 37,000 eggs and released over 35,000 hatchlings, achieving a 96.25 percent hatching rate, significantly higher than the natural rate of 25 percent or less.

AboitizPower officials and representatives from DENR, local governments, and partner organizations led the signing of the agreements.