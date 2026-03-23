VP Sara supporters unveil 2028 roadmap

The group identified several hurdles it says the country must address, including poverty, healthcare access, and “subpar” educational outcomes.

Founding chairperson Ben Ranque, who presided over the meeting, disclosed that persistent inequality and human development deficits remain substantial challenges.

In a statement, the also alliance accused the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of failing to match its rhetoric on the national drug war with meaningful action.

“Procrastination and indecision have no place in governance, especially in the quest for accountability, good governance and peacebuilding efforts,” the statement read.

The coalition claimed that midway through his term, Marcos has not fulfilled commitments to human rights and justice, particularly regarding victims of the drug war.