Trillanes slaps 18 ‘ex-Marines’ with cyberlibel case

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Monday filed cyberlibel complaints against 18 individuals identified as “ex-marines” and several Sonshine Media Network International hosts over allegations involving cash deliveries.

Trillanes denied the claims, calling them false and malicious. “For me, it’s a lie and they know that,” he said.

He alleged that some of the individuals were offered money to make accusations, but at least five refused. “This is important. In the coming weeks, the picture will become clear,” he said.

He said some of the group admitted they had no knowledge of the allegations. “We will see. I will not pre-empt their moves,” he added.

The supposed ex-Marines claimed to have delivered billions of pesos in flood control project kickbacks to government officials, including former Speaker Martin Romualdez.

They supposedly worked for expelled congressman Zaldo Co, who claimed delivering to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Romualdez billions skimmed off the projects’ funds.