Stranded whale mishandled in Sultan Kudarat, sparks outrage

Bystanders were heard warning others not to mount the animal.

“Kuya, bawal ‘yan! Wag nyong sakyan kasi lumiliko na sya!” one person said.

However, others dismissed the concern.

“Hindi na ‘yan makakaalis, mamamatay na ‘yan,” one individual was heard saying.

At one point, several men attempted to push the whale toward deeper waters. Hours later, it remained in shallow waters and was surrounded by boats.

The video showed people laughing and interacting with the whale as it struggled, drawing criticism from viewers who condemned the lack of regard for the animal’s condition.

“Video footage showed the chaos unfolding as people ignored the whale’s struggles, sparking outrage over the lack of regard for wildlife welfare. Tumatawa, na para bang inflatable slide ang balyena kung ituring. Mapapamura ka sa inis,” the uploader said.

“It’s appalling to see these people taking advantage of a creature’s misery for their own entertainment. Nakakagalit. The incident shows the need for educational campaigns on wildlife conservation,” he added.

The whale later died.