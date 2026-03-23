Stolen credit card

Dear Atty. Angela,

I used my credit card to pay when I filled up gas. I gave my card to the gasoline boy who went to the cashier station and it took a while before he went back. When I asked, he said that he was just attending to other customers. A day after, I was receiving prompts of several online transaction charges which I did not make. What should I do and what is the crime was committed?

Vince

Dear Vince,

Firstly, immediately call your bank to block or freeze your credit card, report the fraud, and request for a new card. Review all transactions, dispute unauthorized charges, and file a police report to document the crime.

Due to emerging cases of unauthorized access on personal accounts or credit card holders, Republic Act (RA) 8484, otherwise known as “Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998,” as amended by Republic Act 11449 in 2019, was passed to protect people against unlawful access.