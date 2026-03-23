Pasay City launches P20/per kilo rice

As an avenue to address the economic pressures caused by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, the Pasay City local government launched the PHP20 per kilo rice program in Pasay City on Monday, 23 March 2026. The move is in collaboration with the Kadiwa ng Pangulo, the Department of Agriculture, and the National Food Authority. The more affordable rice will be available at designated local markets, in line with the city’s commitment to food security and supporting the national government's goal of making the food staple affordable for every Filipino family, as Mayor Emi Rubiano mentioned.

As an avenue to address the economic pressures caused by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, the Pasay City local government launched the PHP20 per kilo rice program in Pasay City on Monday, 23 March 2026. The move is in collaboration with the Kadiwa ng Pangulo, the Department of Agriculture, and the National Food Authority. The more affordable rice will be available at designated local markets, in line with the city’s commitment to food security and supporting the national government's goal of making the food staple affordable for every Filipino family, as Mayor Emi Rubiano mentioned. Aram Lascano