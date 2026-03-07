Maynilad brings wastewater lessons to 3,788 students

Maynilad Water Services Inc. said it reached 3,788 high school students from 39 schools in six cities through its 2025 Wastewater Education Campaign, a school-based program that introduces students to how sewage systems work and why sanitation matters.

The campaign covered schools in Valenzuela, Quezon City, Manila, Pasay, Parañaque, and Muntinlupa. According to Maynilad, the sessions explained sewage collection and treatment, sewer network operations, and the role of wastewater management in protecting both communities and waterways.

Students joined discussions on how treatment facilities operate, as well as the problems that can affect sewer systems. The sessions also pointed to the role of households and communities in maintaining proper sanitation practices.

“Early understanding of wastewater systems helps reinforce responsible sanitation practices and appreciation of how these systems protect communities and the environment,” said Maynilad Wastewater Management Head Engr. Zmel Grabillo.

Maynilad said the school sessions are part of a broader wastewater information effort that also includes briefings for barangay officials and residents living near Water Reclamation Facilities. These briefings cover wastewater operations, safety procedures, and emergency preparedness during extreme weather and other incidents.

The company said the campaign has been running annually since 2016 and has reached thousands of students across its West Zone service area. It plans to continue the program in 2026 as part of its wastewater management initiatives.