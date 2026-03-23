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Manual alternative to engines

Various bicycles are displayed for sale in Quiapo, Manila on 23 March 2026. Amid rising oilprices, bicycle shop vendor Benjie Rosal said sales have increased, but remain lower compared with pandemic levels. He noted that current demand is closer to normal days, with steady interest in mountain, folding and children’s bikes. Another vendor, Jeff Gabarda, said sales have largely remained unchanged, adding that bicycles are still mainly used for leisure and fitness rather than as a primary mode of transport to work. | Aram Lascano