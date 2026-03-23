Manila to host first Southeast Asian Congress of Hispanists

Manila will host the First Southeast Asian Congress of Hispanists from 26 to 27 March at the Instituto Cervantes in Intramuros, bringing together scholars, researchers and practitioners focused on Spanish language, literature and culture in the region.
The event is being organized by the Embassy of Spain through Instituto Cervantes and its Cultural Section, in collaboration with the Academia Filipina de la Lengua Española and the Fundación Duques de Soria, according to organizers.
Participants from across Southeast Asia are expected to attend, alongside invited experts from Europe and the United States, in what organizers describe as the first initiative of its kind in the region.
The congress will feature lectures, panel discussions and roundtables centered on Hispanic studies in a global and multicultural setting. Organizers said the program will examine Spanish-Philippine literature and the evolving presence of the Spanish language in Asia, while also discussing the state of Hispanic studies in Southeast Asia.
Organizers said the gathering aims to strengthen academic networks, promote collaborative research and highlight the growing importance of Hispanism in Southeast Asia. It also seeks to open space for emerging voices and support interdisciplinary approaches to the study of the Spanish-speaking world.
The congress comes as the Spanish Embassy and Instituto Cervantes continue to mount cultural and academic programs in Manila tied to Spanish language and heritage.
More information on the event is available through the congress website and Instituto Cervantes Manila announcements.