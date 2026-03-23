Manila to host first Southeast Asian Congress of Hispanists

Manila will host the First Southeast Asian Congress of Hispanists from 26 to 27 March at the Instituto Cervantes in Intramuros, bringing together scholars, researchers and practitioners focused on Spanish language, literature and culture in the region.

The event is being organized by the Embassy of Spain through Instituto Cervantes and its Cultural Section, in collaboration with the Academia Filipina de la Lengua Española and the Fundación Duques de Soria, according to organizers.