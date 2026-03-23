Man arrested for illegal possession of firearm in Pasay

Police arrested a 46-year-old man for illegal possession of firearm during a late-night foot patrol operation in Pasay City.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Rolando, was apprehended at around 11:40 PM along Newport Boulevard corner Palm Tree Drive, Barangay 183, Pasay City.

According to the report, personnel of Pasay City Police Station's Sub-station 9 (Villamor) were conducting a routine foot patrol along Andrews Avenue when a concerned citizen reported a suspicious individual allegedly carrying a firearm tucked into his waistband.

Acting promptly on the information, the responding officers proceeded to the reported location, where they spotted a male individual matching the description provided.

Upon verification, the officers observed a protruding metal handle on the right side of the suspect’s waist. When instructed to lift the hem of his shirt, a firearm was clearly seen tucked into his waistband.

Police officers immediately secured one .45 caliber pistol with a magazine loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition. When asked to present the necessary license and permit to possess and carry the firearm, the suspect failed to produce any valid documents, leading to his arrest.

Following the arrest, the suspect and the confiscated items were brought to Sub-station 9 for proper documentation and subsequently to Pasay City General Hospital for medical examination.

The case will be referred to the Investigation and Detective Management Section for further investigation and inquest proceedings before the Pasay City Prosecutor's Office.