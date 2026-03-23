Gov't unveils Bicol mega cold storage hub

Backed by a P500 million investment, the facility is the first completed project under the government’s Cold Storage Expansion Program. It features temperature-controlled rooms for pork, beef, poultry, fish, fruits, and vegetables, with a combined annual capacity exceeding 200,000 tons.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the project addresses long-standing gaps in the country’s food supply chain.

“This facility underscores the commitment of the Marcos administration to cut post-harvest losses, raise farmers incomes, stabilize food supply, and ensure lasting rural development,” Tiu Laurel said.

Located in Pili, Camarines Sur, the complex is expected to benefit thousands of farmers across the Bicol Region and nearby areas by allowing them to store produce longer and avoid selling at low prices during peak harvest periods.

Camarines Sur Governor Luis Raymund Villafuerte said the facility could also serve suppliers from the Visayas and Mindanao, strengthening Bicol’s role in the national food network.

“This is a game changer for Bicolandia, which has long played a key role in feeding the nation, whether directly through food production or as corridor where agricultural products pass through,” he said.

The facility includes blast freezing, processing, and packaging capabilities, allowing producers to meet market standards and extend product shelf life.

The launch comes as rising fuel costs and supply chain disruptions continue to challenge the agriculture sector.

The President also inspected a P290-million fruits and vegetables processing facility in the area, part of a broader push to modernize food infrastructure nationwide.

The government plans to roll out more cold chain facilities across major agricultural hubs, building a network aimed at strengthening the country’s food value chain and long-term food security.