Golf’s way of leveling people

Thank you, Willie Fernandez, for your generosity. Corporate Cups carry a certain prestige — part competition, part camaraderie, part quiet networking among people who understand that the game of golf often reveals more about character than any boardroom ever could. But beyond the label and expectations, what struck me most was the setting itself.

John Hay is not just a golf course. It is an experience shaped by nature. Nestled in the cool embrace of Baguio, the course offers a refreshing contrast to the heat and humidity of lowland fairways. Each hole feels like it was carved with respect for the terrain rather than imposed upon it. Tall pine trees line the fairways like silent witnesses, while the crisp mountain air sharpens both focus and appreciation.

You do not just play the course, you engage with it. Of course, admiration alone does not improve one’s scorecard.

If there was a single adversary that defined my rounds, it was the sand traps. Now I know why it is called a trap. The bunkers at John Hay are not merely decorative hazards; they are well-placed tests of discipline and humility. Time and again, I found my ball drawn to them, as if they had a magnetic pull reserved specifically for me. Each visit to the sand trap was a reminder that golf is a game of precision, and that even a slight miscalculation can lead to a costly detour, or worse, a pick up. Yes, almost all of my pick-ups were in the bunkers.

And yet, there was something oddly satisfying about those struggles. Golf has a way of leveling everyone. It does not matter if you are a seasoned player or a first-time participant in the Corporate Cup — once you step onto the course, you are at the mercy of your swing, your decisions, and yes, the occasional bunker that refuses to let go easily.

What made the experience truly meaningful, however, was the spirit of the tournament. The Corporate Cup is as much about relationships as it is about results. Between tee-offs and putts, there were conversations, laughter, and shared moments that reminded me why the sport endures. It builds connections without forcing them, allowing them to grow organically over a round of 18 holes.

Representing DT added another layer of pride. It was not just about playing well, which we hope we did, but about showing up, engaging, and being part of a team and community that value both competition and camaraderie. It was great playing with my teammates Rey Bancod and Julius Manicad of DT, and the long-hitting and only single handicapper in the team, Dr. Brian Cabral.

For that opportunity, I am deeply grateful.

In the end, my score may not have been counted, especially with those stubborn sand traps — but it told a story. A story of a first Corporate Cup, of a beautiful course, of challenges embraced, and of an experience that will linger long after the final putt.

And if there is one thing I will carry forward, the next time I return to John Hay, I will come not just to admire its beauty, but to finally make peace with its bunkers.