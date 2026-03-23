Crippled Wolves rally past Celtics

With Edwards missing due to right knee inflammation, Bones Hyland led Minnesota with 23 points off the bench, while Jaden McDaniels had 19 points and Ayo Dosunmu 17.

Minnesota improved to 44-28 and remain in sixth place in the Western Conference.

The New York Knicks improved to 47-25 to remain hard on the heels of the Celtics in the East with a 145-113 demolition of the Washington Wizards.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds and three assists while Jalen Brunson added 23 points as the Knicks cruised to a wire-to-wire victory over a Wizards team who have lost 16 games straight.

Washington are one place off the bottom of the Eastern Conference at 16-55 and are vying with the Indiana Pacers (15-56) for the worst record in the league.

In the Western Conference, Nikola Jokic’s 35th triple-double of the season powered the Denver Nuggets to a 128-112 defeat of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jokic tallied 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists while Jamal Murray also scored 22 points, including four three-pointers.