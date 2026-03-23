CEB halts 5 routes, trims network as MidEast woes rages on

CEB said the adjustments include full route suspensions and targeted frequency reductions across Southeast Asia and Australia after jet fuel costs “more than doubled compared with 2025 averages,” significantly raising operating expenses.

Five routes suspended for serveral months

Five routes will be temporarily suspended for several months, effectively cutting direct links from key provincial hubs to regional destinations.

These include Davao–Bangkok (Don Mueang), which will be halted from 13 April to 23 October, and Iloilo–Bangkok (Don Mueang), which will be suspended from 17 April to 24 October.

The Iloilo–Singapore route will be stopped from 15 June to 23 October, with the return Singapore–Iloilo leg suspended from 16 June to 24 October.

Meanwhile, the Clark–Hanoi–Clark service will be discontinued from 2 May to 25 October.

Scale back frequencies on nine routes

Beyond the suspended routes, CEB will scale back frequencies on nine routes, reflecting weaker cost efficiency under elevated fuel prices.

Flights between Cebu and Singapore will be reduced from daily service to five times weekly between 16 April and 25 October, while Manila–Jakarta services will drop from seven to four times weekly from 14 April to 25 October.

Manila–Kuala Lumpur flights will also be trimmed from daily to five times weekly between 15 April and 24 October.

Adjustments extend to the airline’s Australia network, though on a more limited and date-specific basis.

Manila–Melbourne services will be reduced from five to four weekly flights on select dates in May, while Manila–Sydney operations will be cut from daily to five times weekly across selected dates from early May to early June, with corresponding return flights also affected.

Changes stress pressure on airline margins

The network changes underscore the pressure on airline margins from volatile fuel costs, prompting CEB to prioritize operational stability while maintaining most of its broader network.

The carrier said the rest of its routes are expected to continue operating as scheduled.

Affected passengers have been notified and offered rebooking within a 30-day window, conversion of fares into a non-expiring travel fund, or full refunds, depending on preference and eligibility.