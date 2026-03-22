What 7 suns aligned?

The prize? Absorbing six of its own solar subsidiaries — the original FIT-era farms scattered across sprawling fields — plus two holding companies that have been overseeing them, into the listed parent. One survivor. One balance sheet. Zero outside drama.

Insiders swear it’s “just housekeeping” — greater efficiency, lower administrative costs, and a cleaner financing runway — but everyone with a stock market terminal knows the real story: This is the final dress rehearsal before the company unleashes a multi-billion-dollar capital expenditure tsunami in 2026.

It is expected to be the quietest, cleanest corporate facelift in Philippine renewables, almost going unnoticed.

But the players who matter? They’re watching very, very closely. Because the company that finishes 2026 with the simplest structure and the biggest war chest usually ends the decade wearing the crown.