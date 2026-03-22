Trump threatens Iran: Open Hormuz or burn

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

But Iran’s military operational command responded that if the country’s facilities were hit, “all energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US” in the region would be targeted.

Tehran’s defiance comes after it retaliated for an attack on its nuclear site at Natanz with two direct hits on southern Israel.

Slipping past the country’s air defences, the missiles crashed into the towns of Dimona, which hosts a nuclear facility, and Arad, wounding more than 100 people.

$105/barrel

Israel said it launched a fresh wave of strikes on the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Sunday in response.

But Trump turned his attention to the blockaded strait, which typically carries a fifth of the global crude oil trade.

The standoff has rattled markets and sent oil prices soaring, with North Sea Brent crude now trading above $105 a barrel, as concerns grow about the long-term consequences for the global economy.

A total of 22 countries -- including the UK, France, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Australia, the UAE and Bahrain — condemned on Saturday the “de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces.”

As thousands more American Marines head to the Middle East, US Central Command said bunker-busting bombs were dropped on an underground Iranian coastal facility this week, degrading Iran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway.

Unceasing

Saudi Arabia said Sunday it detected three ballistic missiles around capital Riyadh and the kingdom’s forces intercepted three drones.

The United Arab Emirates said it responded to new missile and drone attacks from Iran, after the Islamic Republic warned its neighbour against allowing strikes from disputed islands near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran also launched an unsuccessful ballistic-missile attack on the US-UK base at Diego Garcia, around 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) away, a UK official told AFP — which would have been the longest-range Iranian strike yet had it succeeded.

Iran has not claimed this attack.

Analysts say Iran’s government has survived the loss of its top leaders and that its strike capacity is proving more durable than expected.

“They’re showing a lot of resilience that we didn’t perhaps expect, that the US didn’t expect, when it took this on,” Neil Quilliam of Chatham House told the think tank’s podcast.