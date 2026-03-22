Thule brings mobility closer to home

The event brought together media, content creators, and partners, along with Swedish Ambassador Anna Ferry. The focus stayed on how mobility today goes beyond the car itself and into what people bring along for the ride.

That idea lines up with how many Filipinos now live. A regular day can include a drive to work, a stop at the gym, errands across town, and a late trip home. Weekends often mean packing the car for a quick out-of-town break. One bag or carrier can move from office use to travel duty without much thought.

Thule leans into that routine. Instead of building products for one task, the brand designs items that fit into different parts of daily life. A roof box can handle luggage for a family trip.

A bike rack can turn a simple drive into a ride outside the city. The goal stays on making each trip easier to manage.

The company traces its roots back to Sweden in 1942. Its design style follows a clear direction. Keep things simple, make them durable, and ensure they last.

Each product goes through testing at the Thule Test Center, where it faces rough conditions meant to mirror long-term use.

That approach connects with local buyers. More people now choose items that can serve more than one purpose. It makes sense for drivers who want to maximize space and keep their cars ready for different plans.

Merrill Sua, director of Jake Bros Inc., spoke about the pace of daily life. “Filipinos today are constantly on the move. From work and travel to fitness, family time, and creative pursuits, people are balancing many parts of their lives,” he said.

“At Thule, our goal is to offer solutions that make it easier and safer to bring their life wherever life takes them.”

That balance shows up in small details. Parents pack strollers and bags into tight cargo areas. Cyclists look for mounts that stay secure on long drives.

Travelers want storage that holds up without adding bulk. These needs shape how people choose what goes on their vehicles.

The Mall of Asia event also pointed to shared values between Sweden and the Philippines. One side brings a focus on clean design and function.

The other brings a strong sense of family and adaptability. The mix creates products that fit into daily routines without much effort.