Supreme Court upholds arbitration in rehab cases

The company had insured its buildings, machinery, and equipment with multiple insurers, including MAPFRE. While partial payments were made, the insurers declined to settle the remaining balance of more than P6.5 billion, citing a much lower valuation by their loss adjuster.

Invoking the arbitration clause in its insurance policy, PhilPhos sought to resolve the valuation dispute through arbitration. At the same time, the company entered voluntary rehabilitation proceedings, with the Regional Trial Court appointing Atty. Aris L. Gulapa as rehabilitation receiver.

To safeguard the company’s assets and ensure its recovery, Gulapa moved to compel the insurers to participate in arbitration.

The RTC, acting as a rehabilitation court, granted the motion, noting that the insurance contract required arbitration for disputes over loss valuation.

MAPFRE challenged the order before the Court of Appeals through a petition for certiorari but failed to file a prior motion for reconsideration with the RTC. The appellate court dismissed the petition on procedural grounds and ruled that the RTC’s order was not a patent nullity.

Elevating the matter to the Supreme Court, MAPFRE argued that rehabilitation courts have limited jurisdiction and cannot compel third parties to arbitrate claims initiated by the debtor.

The High Court rejected this position, clarifying that under Republic Act No. 10142, or the Financial Rehabilitation and Insolvency Act of 2010, rehabilitation courts are empowered to refer disputes connected to the rehabilitation plan to arbitration.

The Court stressed that “rehabilitation” under the law aims to restore a financially distressed company to solvency and continued operation, provided such recovery is economically viable and beneficial to creditors.

It further explained that claims initiated by the debtor may fall within the jurisdiction of a rehabilitation court if they are closely tied to the rehabilitation process.

In this case, the recovery of insurance proceeds was deemed essential, as PhilPhos’s approved Revised Rehabilitation Plan depended on these funds to finance capital expenditures and settle obligations with creditors.

The Supreme Court emphasized that the RTC acted within its authority in compelling arbitration, underscoring that rehabilitation courts may issue all necessary orders to ensure the successful implementation of a rehabilitation plan.

The ruling reinforces the judiciary’s support for mechanisms that facilitate corporate recovery, particularly in cases where contractual obligations, such as arbitration clauses, align with the broader goal of restoring a distressed company’s viability.