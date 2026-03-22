Soaring dolphin stuns experts with 15-foot leap

A rare and striking moment off the coast of Maui has captured global attention after a dolphin was photographed breaching nearly 15 feet into the air.
Wildlife experts from the Pacific Whale Foundation documented the leap on March 4, describing the animal as a pantropical spotted dolphin—typically a smaller species known for agility rather than extreme height.
Despite its modest size, the dolphin’s jump rivaled that of larger species, which, according to the National Marine Fisheries Service, can exceed 20 feet.
The foundation dubbed it the “Michael Jordan of dolphins,” emphasizing the extraordinary feat.
Captured by former research biologist Jessica McCordic, the image shows the dolphin soaring above the Pacific Ocean—an achievement likened to a human leaping over a basketball hoop.
Pantropical spotted dolphins are widely distributed across tropical waters and are known for their social behavior, often swimming alongside species like spinner dolphins and pilot whales.