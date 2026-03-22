Queen of Ilocandia 2026 crowns new face of Ilocano pride

Elegance, heritage, and quiet strength took center stage as Queen of Ilocandia 2026 unveiled its newest set of titleholders, highlighting women who embody both beauty and the pride of Northern Luzon.
This year’s competition served as a showcase of culture and individuality, with candidates presenting their advocacies and personal stories alongside their distinct Ilocano charm. From the runway to the question-and-answer segment, each finalist reflected the evolving image of the modern Filipina, grounded in tradition while embracing a forward-looking identity.
At the end of the coronation night, Kirk Virtudazo Popiolek emerged as the titleholder, standing out for her poise and commanding presence. Her win signals a new chapter for the pageant, one that emphasizes representation and purpose.
Completing the court were equally strong contenders who left a lasting impression and underscored Ilocandia’s reputation as a source of grace and talent.
The celebration extended beyond the stage, with supporters, organizers, and local communities rallying behind a new generation of queens poised to represent Ilocano pride on larger platforms.
Title Holder: Kirk Virtudazo Popiolek
1st Runner-Up: Yeng Lavitoria
2nd Runner-Up: Iarth Jhon Ranis
3rd Runner-Up: Casey Bañes Paculan
4th Runner-Up: Mikay Bautista