Queen of Ilocandia 2026 crowns new face of Ilocano pride

Elegance, heritage, and quiet strength took center stage as Queen of Ilocandia 2026 unveiled its newest set of titleholders, highlighting women who embody both beauty and the pride of Northern Luzon.

This year’s competition served as a showcase of culture and individuality, with candidates presenting their advocacies and personal stories alongside their distinct Ilocano charm. From the runway to the question-and-answer segment, each finalist reflected the evolving image of the modern Filipina, grounded in tradition while embracing a forward-looking identity.