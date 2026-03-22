Papal nuncio leads diplomats on Pampanga heritage tour

Archbishop Charles Brown, Papal Nuncio representing His Holiness Pope Leo in the Philippines, led ambassadors and diplomats on a pilgrimage tour across Pampanga on 21 March.
Hosted by the provincial government, the Pampanga Tour of Ambassadors and Diplomats aimed to showcase the province’s rich cultural heritage while strengthening ties with the international community.
The visit was initiated upon the invitation of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and supported by Governor Lilia Pineda, whose administration continues to promote Pampanga as a premier destination for culture, heritage, and tourism.
Archbishop Brown underscored the significance of fostering engagement among members of the diplomatic corps through such cultural exchanges.
As part of the curated itinerary, delegates visited several key sites, including the Floating Restaurant and Bamboo Hub in Barangay Sta. Catalina, Lubao; St. Augustine Parish Church in Barangay San Nicolas 1, Lubao; Santiago Apostol Parish Church, also known as Betis Church, in Barangay San Nicolas 2, Guagua; San Guillermo Parish Church in Bacolor; and La Cusina Restaurant at Casa Verde, Pradera Resort in Barangay Prado Siongco, Lubao.
The tour was facilitated by tour leads Ruston Banal and Riches Dizon, ensuring a seamless and meaningful experience for participants.
Organizers said the activity highlighted Pampanga’s traditions, historical landmarks, and renowned Kapampangan hospitality, leaving a lasting impression on the visiting diplomats.