Papal nuncio leads diplomats on Pampanga heritage tour

Archbishop Charles Brown, Papal Nuncio representing His Holiness Pope Leo in the Philippines, led ambassadors and diplomats on a pilgrimage tour across Pampanga on 21 March.

Hosted by the provincial government, the Pampanga Tour of Ambassadors and Diplomats aimed to showcase the province’s rich cultural heritage while strengthening ties with the international community.

The visit was initiated upon the invitation of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and supported by Governor Lilia Pineda, whose administration continues to promote Pampanga as a premier destination for culture, heritage, and tourism.