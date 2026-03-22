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On special year, airline gives youth motivation

The film underscores how its 85-year legacy is anchored not only on operational milestones but also on the people behind its services, whose efforts reflect the Filipino spirit of care and service.
THE film narrates how Philippine Airlines support to scholars from the National Aviation Academy of the Philippines, the country’s only national professional institution for aviation, had improved the future of many young Filipinos.
THE film narrates how Philippine Airlines support to scholars from the National Aviation Academy of the Philippines, the country’s only national professional institution for aviation, had improved the future of many young Filipinos.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF PAL
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Philippine Airlines (PAL) has released its 85th-anniversary film, highlighting the role of its employees in delivering what it calls “Filipino care in action” at every stage of travel.

Now available on PAL’s official YouTube channel, the short film tells the story of Angeline de Guzman, a working student inspired by PAL employees at her workplace. With their support, she eventually pursued a career in aviation, an example, the airline said, of how workplace mentorship and compassion can shape professional paths.

THE film narrates how Philippine Airlines support to scholars from the National Aviation Academy of the Philippines, the country’s only national professional institution for aviation, had improved the future of many young Filipinos.
Sky is the limit

PAL said the film underscores how its 85-year legacy is anchored not only on operational milestones but also on the people behind its services, whose efforts reflect the Filipino spirit of care and service.

Pilot scholars

The film also highlights PAL’s Share The Care Award Program, which supports 85 graduating scholars from the National Aviation Academy of the Philippines. The initiative provides flight grants and priority career pathways to help future aviation professionals enter the industry.

“This film reflects how PAL helps people move forward — not just through flights, but through opportunities,” said PAL vice president for Marketing Alvin Miranda. “As we mark 85 years, we celebrate the journeys we have helped shape and the future we continue to build together.”

PAL said the anniversary project reinforces its role as the country’s flag carrier, extending its services beyond travel to community building and career development.

Philippine Airlines 85th Anniversary
PAL Share The Care
Aviation Careers Philippines

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