On special year, airline gives youth motivation

PAL said the film underscores how its 85-year legacy is anchored not only on operational milestones but also on the people behind its services, whose efforts reflect the Filipino spirit of care and service.

Pilot scholars

The film also highlights PAL’s Share The Care Award Program, which supports 85 graduating scholars from the National Aviation Academy of the Philippines. The initiative provides flight grants and priority career pathways to help future aviation professionals enter the industry.

“This film reflects how PAL helps people move forward — not just through flights, but through opportunities,” said PAL vice president for Marketing Alvin Miranda. “As we mark 85 years, we celebrate the journeys we have helped shape and the future we continue to build together.”

PAL said the anniversary project reinforces its role as the country’s flag carrier, extending its services beyond travel to community building and career development.