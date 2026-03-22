NPA rebels surrender in Surigao del Sur

The two turned over one M16 and one M14 Armalite assault rifle, along with assorted ammunition.

According to the military, the rebels said they decided to surrender after their logistics network collapsed, as residents allegedly stopped providing food, compounded by sustained military operations in the area.

Alias “Jurex” said he was wounded during an encounter, prompting him to seek assistance from relatives for medical treatment.

Ante said the surrender was driven by exhaustion, hunger, and what he described as the rebels’ realization that the ideology they once followed no longer served the people’s interests.