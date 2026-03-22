Mountaineers vow to be guardians of peaks

Protecting and preserving the vast mountains are gargantuan tasks for the few people living there, forest rangers and volunteers. They need all the help they can get, including from mountaineering groups like the Metropolitan Mountaineering Society (MMS).
At the recent celebration of the 32nd anniversary of MMS, its president Admer Rey C. Dablio assured the continuation of the group’s tradition since its formation.
“Our role as mountaineers has evolved from being mere summit seekers to being guardians of the peaks,” Dablio told members who gathered at the Patio de Conchita in Intramuros, Manila on 17 March.
Dablio urged new and upcoming members to bring the discipline and care for nature taught by the group since 1994 whenever they climb.
“Let us continue to be the gold standard of responsible mountaineering in the Philippines,” he said.