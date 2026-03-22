Missy Maramara and Karylle shine in REP UNPLUGGED’s 'Private Lives'

A sofa sits center stage. On either side are makeshift seats for the audience, while the regular theater seats remain in front. The arrangement creates an intimate space that blurs the line between performers and viewers.

The stage becomes the setting for Noel Coward’s “Private Lives,” presented under Repertory Philippines’ “UNPLUGGED” series. These are staged readings, but not in the barest sense: the actors are in costume and fully inhabit their roles, even with scripts in hand.