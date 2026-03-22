Missy Maramara and Karylle shine in REP UNPLUGGED’s 'Private Lives'

A sofa sits center stage. On either side are makeshift seats for the audience, while the regular theater seats remain in front. The arrangement creates an intimate space that blurs the line between performers and viewers.
The stage becomes the setting for Noel Coward’s “Private Lives,” presented under Repertory Philippines’ “UNPLUGGED” series. These are staged readings, but not in the barest sense: the actors are in costume and fully inhabit their roles, even with scripts in hand.
Though the material is distinctly British, their delivery recalls the fast-paced charm of old Hollywood comedies.
The comedy follows divorced couple Amanda and Elyot (Missy Maramara and Bibo Reyes), who unexpectedly run into each other on the French Riviera while honeymooning with their new spouses. Amanda is now married to Victor (Hans Eckstein), while Elyot is with Sybil (Karylle Tatlonghari.
Directed by REP artistic director Jeremy Domingo, Private Lives is a breezy, amusing comedy that highlights the strength of its cast. While the men turn in solid performances, Maramara and Karylle stand out in the way they handle the play’s tonal turns. Their readings feel conversational and alive, with excellent comic timing and confident vocal control.
They know when to soften a line, when to toss it off for humor, and when to heighten it for effect.
Tonight, 22 March, is your last chance to catch this breezy crackling stage romp. Next weekend, “UNPLUGGED” will present another comic staged reading: Patti Manuel-Go’s Sole Survivor. Visit REP's social media pages for details.