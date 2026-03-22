Lea Salonga joins Singapore run of ‘Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular’ as Madame Thénardier

Filipino theater icon Lea Salonga is stepping into bold new territory as she joins the cast of Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular in Singapore as Madame Thénardier.

Set to run for a limited engagement at the Sands Theater from 24 March to 10 May, the large-scale production marks yet another milestone in Salonga’s enduring relationship with the globally beloved musical. Having previously portrayed both Éponine and Fantine in earlier productions, the award-winning performer now reinvents herself in one of the show’s most colorful roles.

Salonga’s return to the Les Misérables universe comes as part of the musical’s 40th anniversary celebration — a reimagined arena version designed to deliver a grander, more immersive experience. The production has already drawn massive audiences worldwide, selling over a million tickets and staging record-breaking runs across major cities.

She joins an international cast led by Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean and Jeremy Secomb as Javert, alongside Red Concepcion as Thénardier. The ensemble also features rising and established performers from across the globe, underscoring the production’s international appeal.

Best known for originating the role of Kim in Miss Saigon and lending her voice to Disney heroines in Aladdin and Mulan, Salonga continues to expand her already celebrated repertoire with this latest turn.

Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular promises to bring Victor Hugo’s timeless story to life on an even larger scale — this time with Salonga at the heart of its latest chapter.