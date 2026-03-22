G.I. Jane has MAGA swooning except...

The likes poured in. The comments were predictable. “Marry me.” “Finally, a real American.” “God bless you.”

There was just one problem. She doesn’t exist.

No Army record. No service history. No anything. Just a string of images stitched together well enough to pass the scroll test. And that, apparently, was enough.

A million followers later, the illusion held — longer than it should have, but not longer than expected. Because this wasn’t really about her. It was about the idea of her.

Perfect hair. Perfect angles. No awkward interviews, no inconvenient opinions, no messy past. Just a clean, frictionless version of patriotism, ready for consumption. A soldier who never contradicts, never ages, never slips.

In other words, exactly what the algorithm ordered.

If this is what propaganda looks like now, it’s less about persuasion and more about preference. People didn’t just believe her — they wanted to. Which makes the whole thing less scandal and more punchline.

The war may be real. The politics certainly are. But the poster girl? Rendered in high definition, saluted in the comments, and gone the moment you look too closely. She’s not just G.I., she’s A.I.