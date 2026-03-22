From Screen to Stream: Dianne Medina Champions Purpose-Driven Live Commerce with DM Studios Launch

In an industry where reinvention often comes under scrutiny, television host and top-performing digital seller Dianne Medina is rewriting the narrative—this time, not on screen, but in the rapidly expanding world of live commerce.

On March 21, 2026, Medina, together with her husband Rodjun Cruz, formally introduced DM Studios, a live commerce and creator agency built on years of firsthand experience in digital selling, content creation, and brand partnerships. The launch, held in Quezon City, gathered members of the media and industry insiders eager to witness what the couple describes as a new chapter—not just for their careers, but for the evolving creator economy in the Philippines.

Redefining Perception

As live selling continues to gain traction, so too does the lingering stigma surrounding it—particularly for celebrities transitioning into the space. Medina addressed this head-on, acknowledging the assumptions often thrown at public figures who explore new platforms.

“It’s really inevitable… Tendency is [people say] ‘A, okay, nag-live selling na lang siya. Dati artista siya. Baka wala na siyang project.’ (‘Oh, okay, she’s just doing live selling now. She used to be an actress. Maybe she no longer have projects.’) But for me it really all boils down to your vision, to your core, and your objective. Why are you doing this? What is your purpose?”

For Medina, the shift is not about necessity—but intention.

“My purpose is of course to share my God-given talent to others… God used me as His instrument to be able to help others also. Hindi siya live selling lang. (It’s not just live selling.) We are able to help people change. You’re changing their lives.”

Rather than distancing herself from the profession, she embraces it with pride.

“So ako pag sinasabi nila yon, ‘No, I’m very, very proud of my work and I take my job seriously… Hindi ko siya ikinakahiya,’ (So when people say that, I say: No, I’m very, very proud of my work and I take my job seriously. I’m not ashamed of it,) especially if this is a decent and honest job).”

She also underscored that their success is rooted in integrity and hard work.

“Hindi siya flood control [project] or whatever, hindi mo kinukuha [kung saan]. That’s why kami talaga ni Rodjun when we post yung mga achievement namin, kasi galing sa mabuti, galing sa matinong trabaho na hard work talaga.”

Discipline Behind the Digital Hustle

Behind the polished livestreams and viral selling moments lies a demanding craft—one that Medina believes deserves recognition.

“Talagang [may] respect din ako sa live sellers kasi sabi ko nga it entails a lot of sacrifice, commitment, and dedication to be able to do this kind of job.”

This discipline has translated into real-world gains. Medina shared that live selling has opened doors not only to opportunities, but to long-term financial stability.

“And I can say itong job na live selling na ‘to we are able to invest on a lot of properties as well. So, yun talaga yung nag-pave ng way.”

“So, sino kami para mahiya? Nandito kami to be grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ kasi binigyan niya kami ng blessing na ganito kalaki. (So who are we to feel ashamed? We are here to be grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ because He gave us such a big blessing.) And we are very, very proud of this.”

She also noted a visible shift in the industry, with more established names embracing live commerce.

“And not to mention, nagkakaroon na ng parang—mas nagiging open na. You can see other big celebrities also who [do] live selling…”

“I don’t think dapat siyang ikahiya or kailangan mong tingnan nang mababa: ‘A, baka wala nang work.’ I don’t think naman [na] gano’n kasi mas marami na pong nagla-live ngayon na big celebrities also who have names in the industry.”

Building DM Studios: Where Influence Meets Impact

At the heart of DM Studios is a clear mission: to transform influence into measurable business results.

More than a talent management agency, the company positions itself as a structured ecosystem—one that equips creators and brands with tools to thrive in a competitive digital marketplace. Through data-driven campaigns, performance-based strategies, and conversion-focused content, DM Studios aims to bridge the gap between visibility and revenue.

Its services span across three key pillars:

• Live Commerce Management – Full-scale strategy for TikTok Live and Shopee Live, including host training, scripting, and sales optimization systems

• Brand Partnerships – Strategic collaborations between creators and brands, supported by multi-platform amplification

• Creator Development – Personal branding, monetization strategies, and backend operational support for sustainable growth

The agency’s long-term vision is ambitious yet grounded: to professionalize live selling as a respected marketing channel while empowering creators to build stable, scalable income streams.

From Talent to Entrepreneurs

With a combined reach of over 14 million followers across platforms, Medina and Cruz bring both credibility and influence into the venture. But beyond numbers, their focus lies in mentorship and sustainability.

“We do not just manage talent—we mentor entrepreneurs. We do not chase virality—we build long-term value.”

In a digital landscape often driven by fleeting trends, DM Studios is betting on structure, authenticity, and results. For Medina, it is a continuation of her purpose—using her platform not just to sell, but to uplift.

And in doing so, she is not only redefining her own career—but also helping reshape how an entire industry views success.