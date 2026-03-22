Emotional distress

Dear Atty. Angela,

I was in a live-in relationship with my ex-boyfriend when I finally decided to separate with him because of his alcoholism and behavioral problems. He did not want to accept that I left him and has been sending me and my family threats and humiliating messages every day. I feel so scared for my life. What complaint can I file to protect myself from his threats?

Rosario

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Dear Rosario,

In the case of Sedenio v. People, G.R. No. 276927 (2026), the Supreme Court ruled that sending humiliating text messages is harassment that constitutes psychological violence under the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, or Republic Act (RA) 9262, with a penalty of eight years and a fine and moral damages of P400,000.

In proving psychological violence, the woman testified that because of the text messages, she “experienced mental anguish, sleepless nights, and besmirched reputation.” The ruling established that text harassment causing mental anguish, proven by victim testimony, fulfills the requirements for conviction.