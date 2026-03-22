Dear Atty. Angela,
I was in a live-in relationship with my ex-boyfriend when I finally decided to separate with him because of his alcoholism and behavioral problems. He did not want to accept that I left him and has been sending me and my family threats and humiliating messages every day. I feel so scared for my life. What complaint can I file to protect myself from his threats?
Rosario
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Dear Rosario,
In the case of Sedenio v. People, G.R. No. 276927 (2026), the Supreme Court ruled that sending humiliating text messages is harassment that constitutes psychological violence under the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, or Republic Act (RA) 9262, with a penalty of eight years and a fine and moral damages of P400,000.
In proving psychological violence, the woman testified that because of the text messages, she “experienced mental anguish, sleepless nights, and besmirched reputation.” The ruling established that text harassment causing mental anguish, proven by victim testimony, fulfills the requirements for conviction.
In prosecutions under RA 9262, psychological or emotional distress may be established through the credible testimony of the victim. Medical or psychological reports are not indispensable to prove mental suffering.
Further, under the Rules on Electronic Evidence, text messages may be proven through the testimony of a person who was a party to the communication or who has personal knowledge of the messages.
Based on this, since you had a dating relationship with the perpetrator who repeatedly sends humiliating and threatening texts, you may file a case for harassment causing psychological violence which is a criminal act under the law.
Atty. Angela Antonio