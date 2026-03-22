Emergency powers secure support

“Our country is already at crisis level, which is why we support the government’s declaration of a state of national emergency to address the continuing rise in oil prices and to ease the burden of the public from high prices of goods,” he said.

He added that the government should act proactively rather than wait for the situation to worsen, especially amid uncertainty over how long the Middle East conflict will impact global oil markets.

Special powers

Under a state of national emergency, the President may exercise broader powers to direct government resources for financial and other assistance, expand repatriation efforts for overseas Filipino workers in affected areas, and implement price control measures.

“This measure will help the government keep the situation under control and prevent the continued surge in the prices of basic goods, while ensuring that sufficient assistance reaches the most affected sectors,” Aquino stressed.

At the same time, the senator emphasized the importance of accountability and transparency, warning that emergency powers should not be exploited for corruption.

“In exercising powers under the state of national emergency, the public must remain vigilant to ensure that these powers are not abused or used for corruption,” he said.