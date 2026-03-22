Dynamic Danny: Espiritu happy to guide basketball’s biggest stars

“As an agent, you must know how to explain things properly so the player understands and accepts the situation. The player is always the boss,” Espiritu told DAILY TRIBUNE in the latest episode of Off the Court last Thursday.

‘If they choose the positive, that’s good. If they choose the negative, I will support them all the way. Their decisions will affect them, so they must learn to decide for themselves.’

“Even if teams pay, it is still the player’s performance that creates value. An agent is just a guide.”

There is a matter-of-fact tone in the way Espiritu talks about contracts as if they are merely checkpoints in a longer journey rather than the destination itself.

He said negotiations are not about squeezing the most money out of teams, but about ensuring his players are placed in situations where they can grow, thrive, and eventually decide their own paths.

Starmaker

The 79-year-old Espiritu is considered a pioneer in the basketball business.

Even before the concept of having an agent among athletes ever existed, the amiable Espiritu was already guiding their careers, turning ordinary players into legitimate superstars.

“Since 1988, when I started as an agent, I never dictated decisions to my players. I would lay out to them the pros and cons, but in the end, the decision is always theirs,” said Espiritu, adding that his very first client in Bong Alvaraz walked into his dimly-lit restobar in Pasay City as a meek, soft-spoken rookie but walked away as one of the highest-paid and most popular stars of his generation.

Eventually, PBA players started to line up in his restobar, hoping that Espiritu could also help them become superstars. Among Espiritu’s glowing list of clients were former Most Valuable Players Kenneth Duremdes, Marlou Aquino, Kerby Raymundo, Arwind Santos, Willie Miller, Mark Caguioa, Johnny Abarrientos, Mark Caguioa and Ato Agustin.