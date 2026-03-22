DoLE pushes ‘child-labor-free’ nation by 2028

Labor officials identified poverty as the primary driver of child labor and have focused on providing economic alternatives for families.

From 2022 to 2025, DoLE provided livelihood assistance to the parents and guardians of profiled child laborers, with more than 47,000 recipients receiving “starter kits” under the DoLE Integrated Livelihood Program.

In 2025 alone, the department provided services to 17,935 child laborers and referred 88,653 others to partner agencies for specialized intervention.

The agency’s “Project Angel Tree” has also provided food, clothing, and educational materials to more than 59,000 children since 2022. Additionally, a rapid-response inter-agency program has rescued 105 child laborers from exploitative conditions during the same period.

Labor Assistant Secretary Amuerfina R. Reyes stressed during a strategy review from 9 to 11 March that sustained cooperation across sectors is required to combat evolving economic pressures.

“It will just happen if we all work together steadfastly,” Reyes told representatives from the International Labour Organization, civil society, and regional councils.