Department of Agriculture to release P5,000 fuel aid to mechanized farmers

“Farmers eligible for this cash assistance are only those listed in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture, as provided in the General Appropriations Act,” he said.

The DA noted that diesel price increases have directly affected production and transport costs for mechanized farming operations.

The fund release was triggered after global oil prices exceeded the government’s $80-per-barrel threshold, with the 30-day average price reaching $89.02 per barrel as of March 13, based on data certified by the Department of Energy.

“The spike in oil prices has been driven largely by escalating tensions in the Middle East, where supply risks have tightened global energy markets. For oil-importing countries like the Philippines, the impact is immediate and broad-based—raising input costs for agriculture, increasing transport fares, and adding pressure on food inflation,” the DA said.

The department added that a separate fuel subsidy is already being distributed to fisherfolk and that it is exploring additional support measures for both farmers and fishers, who are among the most affected by global energy disruptions.