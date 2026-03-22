Cynthia Villar refutes ownership of contested Bacoor land

“During her tenure as a sitting Senator and as a public official, she was strictly prohibited from participating in any business, contract, or transaction. These prohibitions are well-established and form part of the ethical standards governing public officials.”

The statement came after a report in which a family in Bacoor claimed they had cultivated the land for decades and alleged they were being displaced despite holding land titles.

Villar said the property in question was owned by Moonwalk Development and Housing Corp. for more than 38 years until 2022.

“And in response to the accusations being thrown against Sen. Cynthia Villar, the case involved the properties of MOONWALK DEVELOPMENT AND HOUSING CORP.”

She said the land had been reclassified as non-agricultural before the enactment of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program in 1988.

“The property, known as the Moonwalk Property, was owned by Moonwalk Development and Housing Corp for more than 38 years or until 2022. Prior to the enactment of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) Law in June 1988, the subject lots had already been reclassified as non-agricultural.”

The dispute over the property reached the Office of the President, which affirmed a ruling in favor of the company.

“There was a case involving the subject property which subsequently reached the Office of the President concerning the applicability of CARP coverage and the petition to lift the Notice of Coverage, as well as an application for exemption clearance under DOJ Opinion No. 44. The DAR Region IV-A denied the request of Moonwalk Development and Housing Corp; but upon appeal, DAR Central Office reversed the DAR Region IV-A Order, effectively ruling in favor of the said company. On July 7, 2021, the Office of the President AFFIRMED the DAR Central Office’s ruling. A certain Mr. Alonzo was party to the case that reached the Office of the President.”

She said the property was later transferred to another company.

“The Moonwalk Property was transferred by Moonwalk Development and Housing Corp. to Fine Properties, Inc. through a Memorandum of Agreement dated June 3, 2022.”

Villar also warned against what she described as false claims.

“We urge the public to remain discerning and not be swayed by incomplete reporting. Former Senator Cynthia Villar stands firm in her commitment to truth, accountability, and fairness. We will also PURSUE APPROPRIATE LEGAL ACTION against those who continue to proliferate FALSE INFORMATION.”