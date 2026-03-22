Civic groups eye ‘people’s court’ amid Duterte impeachment trial

A coalition of civic leaders, legal advocates, and clergy is exploring the creation of a “people’s court” to run parallel to the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte.
Jaime Regalario, chairman of Kilusang Makabansang Ekonomiya, said the proposal is being discussed with members of the clergy, including bishops and priests, as a way to engage the public during the Senate trial.
“We are discussing with some bishops and priests the creation of a people’s court. While hearings are ongoing in the Senate of the Philippines, we will also conduct proceedings, even outside the gates if needed,” Regalario said during a media forum in Quezon City on 21 March.
Regalario said the proposed body would gather evidence as it becomes public and present it before the tribunal to allow citizens to review developments from the public’s perspective.
“It is our right to know the truth. This is a form of vigilance to ensure the public remains aware of what is happening in the Senate. If the Senate fails to be resolute, there will still be a venue to present evidence and facts,” he said.
“If we are wrong, the Senate will tell us, but if they are wrong, we will mobilize to tell them that they are wrong, so there will be balance,” he added.
The group plans to invite retired judges, members of the clergy, and representatives from the academe to take part in the proceedings.
“The difference is that our process represents sectors of society, with mass participation. Whatever conclusions we reach, even if these differ from the Senate, we will bring these to the people to clarify the issues,” Regalario said.
The House Committee on Justice has earlier found the third and fourth impeachment complaints against Duterte sufficient in form and substance, with Senate proceedings set to begin on 25 March.