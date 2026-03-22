Civic groups eye ‘people’s court’ amid Duterte impeachment trial

“It is our right to know the truth. This is a form of vigilance to ensure the public remains aware of what is happening in the Senate. If the Senate fails to be resolute, there will still be a venue to present evidence and facts,” he said.

“If we are wrong, the Senate will tell us, but if they are wrong, we will mobilize to tell them that they are wrong, so there will be balance,” he added.

The group plans to invite retired judges, members of the clergy, and representatives from the academe to take part in the proceedings.

“The difference is that our process represents sectors of society, with mass participation. Whatever conclusions we reach, even if these differ from the Senate, we will bring these to the people to clarify the issues,” Regalario said.

The House Committee on Justice has earlier found the third and fourth impeachment complaints against Duterte sufficient in form and substance, with Senate proceedings set to begin on 25 March.