China Tour-bound aces seek momentum

Their stint abroad is set to begin next month during the LPGT break for the Junior PGT, making this 54-hole championship, sponsored by ICTSI, more than just an early-season test. It’s a proving ground for confidence, composure and competitive readiness.

But the path to victory is anything but clear.

Defending Order of Merit champion Sarah Ababa looms as a major threat, determined to replicate her dominant two-title run. Armed with experience and consistency, she leads a formidable group eager to derail the China-bound quartet’s bid for an early breakthrough.

Tiffany Lee returns with unfinished business. After falling short in a dramatic sudden-death playoff to Chihiro Ikeda in last year’s inaugural staging of the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., she enters the week retooled and refocused — her offseason built around refining both skill and mental toughness for high-pressure moments.

Veteran campaigners Princess Superal and Harmie Constantino add even more firepower to the mix. Despite their impressive résumés, both remain driven by the hunger for another title, making them dangerous contenders in any setting.

With Ikeda skipping her title defense, the door is wide open — but the chase is crowded. Lois Kaye Go, Kim Seoyun, Marvi Monsalve, Kayla Nocum, Gretchen Villacencio and Martina Miñoza are all poised to contend, while Velinda Castil, Pamela Mariano, Monica Mandario, Angela Mangana and club bet Jules Gaerlan look to shake up the leaderboard with breakout performances.

Still, the spotlight firmly rests on Bisera, Avaricio, Singson and Uy.

Uy, coming off a joint 12th-place finish as the top local contender in the Philippine Ladies Masters at Summit Point, banners the field. Her recent form signals readiness, but Lakewood’s demanding conditions and a hungry field promise a fierce battle from the opening tee shot.