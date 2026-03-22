CHEd clarifies audit findings over decades-long notices

CHEd chairperson Shirley Agrupis said the notices are a standard part of the government audit process and require validation or updated documentation to resolve under CoA rules.

As of 31 December 2024, CHEd recorded various audit findings across its central and regional offices. The agency reported that it has since resolved 40.8 percent of those observations as of 19 March.

According to the commission, many regional office findings are linked to the now-defunct Priority Development Assistance Fund. At the central office, a significant portion of the notices stems from the initial centralized rollout of the Free Higher Education program.

Agency officials noted that several flagged transactions involve funds already released to student beneficiaries under the Tertiary Education Subsidy and free tuition programs. Many of those students have since graduated.

CHEd stressed that many of the disallowances are not final, as they remain under appeal or are awaiting a final determination by CoA. To address the balance, the commission has issued demand letters, submitted missing documentation, and filed formal appeals.

“We are continuously fixing these processes — revisiting and updating policies and guidelines, strengthening monitoring, and making sure that every peso allocated to higher education is accounted for,” Agrupis said.

The agency added that it is working closely with state auditors to improve internal compliance and maintain public trust.