Baguio eyes expanded allowance for public school learners

Eligibility will be limited to officially enrolled public school students within the DepEd Baguio division.

The program will cover academic achievers who rank first and second in their classes, as well as students in special science classes, performing arts, journalism, and foreign language programs. It will also include school paper staffers, gold medal-winning student-athletes, and members of junior high school bands.

Proposed incentive rates have been adjusted to reflect current economic conditions. First-ranked students will receive P400, while second-ranked students will get P300. Those in specialized programs will receive P500 each, while sports achievers and band members will receive P400.

The Schools Division Superintendent of DepEd Baguio will oversee the program, including certifying eligible students, organizing technical working groups, and submitting annual reports to the city mayor and council.

Funding will be sourced from the local government’s general fund.

If approved, the expanded program will take effect in School Year 2026–2027.

The Baguio City Council has approved the measure on first reading and referred it to the Committee on Appropriations and Finance for further review.