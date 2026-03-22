Art groups open Central Asia grant

The initiative follows the first edition of the Unconditional Trust program in Indonesia, which supported eight artists and collectives. The new cycle seeks to expand community-building efforts and strengthen local art ecosystems in Central Asia.

According to the organizers, the grant is designed to support sustainable programming, professional development, infrastructure development, and knowledge sharing, rather than direct funding for artwork or exhibition production.

A total of $60,000 (approximately P3.3 million) in funding will be distributed among selected recipients, with each project eligible to receive up to $10,000 (approximately P550,000). Projects are expected to begin in 2026 and may run for up to two years.

Recipients will also be paired with mentors based on their development needs, as part of efforts to foster long-term engagement between Central Asian practitioners and peers in Hong Kong and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Applications must be submitted via email, after which shortlisted candidates will be reviewed by a jury panel and interviewed in May 2026. Final results are expected to be announced in June.