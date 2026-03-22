Army unit launches 1M-tree planting drive in Leyte, Biliran

Sayson led the kickoff of the “Growing One Million Native Tree Species in Biliran and Leyte Islands” program on March 21 in Babatngon, Leyte.

The program is being implemented in partnership with Organikong Magsasaka at Mangingisda sa Rehiyon Otso (OMMRO), Kabataang Organikong Magsasaka at Mangingisda sa Rehiyon Otso (KOMMRO), the Philippine Aquilaria Rainforestation Agroecology-Agriculture Cooperative (PARAA), Visayas State University, and regional offices of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture.

Sayson said the initiative also involves former rebels and members of Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) detachments across the battalion’s area of responsibility.

He said the program promotes environmental conservation and community resilience through agro-ecology, aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

“Under the program, the 30 CAA detachments situated in different locations of the unit’s AOR serve as the nexus of socio-economic activities between and among organized former rebels with their people’s organization and immediate communities,” he said.

“Through the promotion of sustainable agro-ecological systems, the effort seeks to increase resilience among communities to conflict and disasters,” Sayson added.

During the launch, simultaneous tree-planting activities were conducted in 30 sites where CAA detachments and company command posts are located.

Sayson said participants were able to plant at least 20,000 native tree species during the kickoff.

“The initiative hopes to create stronger communities and save the environment for next generations through continuous agro-ecology initiatives—an effort for environmental protection, food security, and entrepreneurship,” he said.