Teves calls for ASEAN Summit delay, cites P17B potential savings

“They have to look into the legality and diplomatic concerns. At least they can reach a consensus by consulting their ASEAN counterparts on whether to reset this first,” Teves said in Filipino.

He stressed that any decision would require coordination with fellow ASEAN member states, noting that consensus is essential to maintaining diplomatic ties. He added that other countries may also welcome a delay to focus on their own domestic priorities.

Teves also raised concerns over the weakening peso, which has hovered near P60 to the US dollar, warning that Filipino consumers are bearing the brunt of rising costs.

“Consumers, particularly the average household, are affected because prices of goods—especially food—will increase,” he said in Filipino, noting that the Philippines relies on imports for roughly a quarter of its food supply.

He said inflationary pressures are building, with rates approaching the upper end of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) target range. While inflation has remained relatively low in recent months, Teves warned it could rise significantly if current trends persist.