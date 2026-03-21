Rising fuel costs seen pushing middle class toward healthcare crisis

For many Filipino families, the rising cost of fuel is no longer just an inconvenience at the pump—it is becoming a gateway to financial strain that can push even middle-class households into poverty, especially when medical emergencies arise.
Public health expert Dr. Tony Leachon warned that soaring oil prices are set to aggravate the country’s already fragile healthcare system.
“’Yong middle class, siya na ngayon ang ‘new poor’… gagastusan mo yung hospitalization mo,” Leachon said during a DZRH interview, pointing out that even those with stable incomes can quickly deplete their savings when faced with medical expenses.
Leachon noted that diverted government funds—including P53 billion that could have strengthened PhilHealth coverage—have left households more vulnerable.
“Wala tayong pondo na ganyan na nilaan specific for a crisis situation,” he added.
The impact of rising oil prices extends far beyond fuel costs.
A weaker peso has driven up the price of imported medicines and hospital supplies, translating to higher expenses for doctor consultations, laboratory tests, and essential medications.
“Tataas ang presyo ng gamot… isa sa masasaktan ay ang presyo ng gamot, healthcare services, at laboratory,” Leachon said.
Leachon also flagged the continuing exodus of healthcare workers seeking better opportunities abroad, further straining the country’s public health system.
He added that long-standing issues—such as inadequate funding, so-called “ghost hospitals,” and limited access to affordable healthcare—are being exacerbated by the oil crisis.
“Dapat ang Pilipino kapag nagkasakit, hindi niya iintindihin ang healthcare,” he said.
The convergence of rising costs and manpower shortages places the middle class in a precarious position—earning too much to qualify for subsidies, yet not enough to absorb sudden spikes in healthcare spending.