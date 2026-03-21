Rising fuel costs seen pushing middle class toward healthcare crisis

For many Filipino families, the rising cost of fuel is no longer just an inconvenience at the pump—it is becoming a gateway to financial strain that can push even middle-class households into poverty, especially when medical emergencies arise.

Public health expert Dr. Tony Leachon warned that soaring oil prices are set to aggravate the country’s already fragile healthcare system.

“’Yong middle class, siya na ngayon ang ‘new poor’… gagastusan mo yung hospitalization mo,” Leachon said during a DZRH interview, pointing out that even those with stable incomes can quickly deplete their savings when faced with medical expenses.